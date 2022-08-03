Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $10.78 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 3.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

