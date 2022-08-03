Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 240 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $204.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.