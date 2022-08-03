4,739 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 439,021 shares of company stock worth $73,765,625 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.03. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

