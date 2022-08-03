MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,730 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHX stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.