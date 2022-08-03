MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 611 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after acquiring an additional 434,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $197.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.54 and a 200-day moving average of $220.05. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

