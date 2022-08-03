Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $84,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

NYSE CVX opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.03. The company has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

