National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1,997.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,595 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after buying an additional 1,166,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.47.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

