Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,734 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

