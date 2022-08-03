Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1,997.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,595 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $6,780,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

HLT opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

