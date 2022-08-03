MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 148 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

GOOG stock opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

