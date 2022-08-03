3,290 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($1.27). Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.