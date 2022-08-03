First Foundation Advisors Invests $204,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $264.11 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.60 and a 200 day moving average of $275.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

