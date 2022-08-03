UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.03. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

