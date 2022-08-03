Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after buying an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

