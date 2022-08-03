Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 7,659 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 540.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 40.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 46.8% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 169,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $268.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.