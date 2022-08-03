National Bank of Canada FI Buys 204,033 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3,756.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,033 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

