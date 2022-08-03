National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 204,033 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3,756.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,033 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

