Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7,726.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,579 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teleflex Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

TFX stock opened at $250.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.01 and a 52 week high of $405.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.