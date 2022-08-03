McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 543,477 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $261.05 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.69. The company has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.