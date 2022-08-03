Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Down to $124.60

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $124.60, but opened at $119.95. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $119.80, with a volume of 6,764 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.44. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

