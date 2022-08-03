Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on J. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

