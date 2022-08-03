Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $182.03, but opened at $187.50. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $185.60, with a volume of 5,779 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 525.54%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

