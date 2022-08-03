Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 929 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 929 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 35.01 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is 41.12.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 68.94.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

