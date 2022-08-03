Davis R M Inc. Purchases 9,596 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,880,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE XOM opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $396.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

