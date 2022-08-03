Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransAlta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in TransAlta by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAC. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.98. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -15.09%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

