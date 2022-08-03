Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 10,471 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,272 shares of company stock valued at $53,973,592. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

