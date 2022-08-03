Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 4,445 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock worth $73,765,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average of $155.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.