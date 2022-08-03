Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $166,000.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

