First Foundation Advisors Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $708.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $658.79. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

