MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $369.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

