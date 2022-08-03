MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 81 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.42. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

