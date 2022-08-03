MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after acquiring an additional 133,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $333.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

