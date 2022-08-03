Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $243.61 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

