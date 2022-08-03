Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $245.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.15 and a 200-day moving average of $237.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

