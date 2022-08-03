Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after acquiring an additional 545,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 876,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,289,000 after acquiring an additional 38,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 754,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after acquiring an additional 78,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 697,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

