Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $517,000 Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 474,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,318 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 438,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 66,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 137.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $199,850.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at $718,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

