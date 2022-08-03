National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,470 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.04 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

