Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,275,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,214,000 after acquiring an additional 127,309 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

