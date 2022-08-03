Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after buying an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

