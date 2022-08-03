Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,234.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 563,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 521,485 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

