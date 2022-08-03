National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $88,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.76) to €60.00 ($61.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.59) to €51.30 ($52.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.73) to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
