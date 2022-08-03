Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.