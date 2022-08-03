Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance
VSH opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.93.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.