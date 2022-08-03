MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 315 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

