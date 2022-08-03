Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.28%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

