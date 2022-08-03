National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 11,168.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,342 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

