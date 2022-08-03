National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after acquiring an additional 328,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,140,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $214.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

