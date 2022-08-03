MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Position Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of MYR Group worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in MYR Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group stock opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average is $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.10.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

