National Bank of Canada FI Sells 8,140 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of Middleby worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,211.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.75.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

