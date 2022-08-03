iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,060,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IJR opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.