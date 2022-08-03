National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of Middleby worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

